Join us for our first-ever degree program assessment panel where faculty members will share their experiences, departmental assessment strategies, and valuable tips for colleagues. This discussion will focus on current assessment plans and goals, interdepartmental collaboration, and best practices for Nuventive reporting. We will be speaking with Tony Cricchio from Architecture, Jennifer Cross from Engineering, Babu John-Mariadoss from Rawls, and Paola Tiedemann from Forensics. The session also includes a complimentary lunch! Please RSVP by TODAY August 16th, 2024.

