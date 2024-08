Join Tony Cricchio from Architecture, Jennifer Cross from Engineering, Babu John-Mariadoss from Rawls, and Paola Tiedemann from Forensics while they share their accounts of working with assessment in their departments and share some tips and tricks! Lunch will be provided for those who RSVP previously but you are more than welcome to bring your own lunch and enjoy enjoy the panel! Posted:

8/21/2024



Originator:

Chloe Vainrib



Email:

cvainrib@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 8/23/2024



Location:

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/93229134975



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental