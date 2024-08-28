The workshops include:

Best Practices in Library Research -- Sept. 6

How to Conduct a Literature Review –Sept. 13

Publishing Your Research – Sept. 20

Poster Design & Presentation – Sept. 27

Managing Your Citations - Oct. 4

Identifying Grants for Research – Oct. 11

Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 18

Predatory Publishing – Oct. 25

Altmetrics – Nov. 1

Copyright and Fair Use – Nov. 8

You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.





Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.