Graduate Research Strategies Initiative
Attend 8 of 10 free workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be offered online from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons.

The workshops include:

  • Publishing Your Research – Sept. 20
  • Poster Design & Presentation – Sept. 27
  • Managing Your Citations - Oct. 4
  • Identifying Grants for Research – Oct. 11
  • Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 18
  • Predatory Publishing – Oct. 25
  • Altmetrics– Nov. 1
  • Copyright and Fair Use – Nov. 8

 

You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.


Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.
Posted:
9/19/2024

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


