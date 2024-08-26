Are you working on your thesis or dissertation? We’d love to help you start the fall off productively! Check out our thesis and dissertation boot camps here.





Join us for four days of focused writing, goal setting, and community. Our Online thesis and dissertation boot camp will be held September 9-12, 6-9pm, and our In-Person boot camp will be held September 10-13, 10am-1pm. Lunch will be provided at the in-person camp. Graduate students and post-docs welcome! Applications are due September 3 at 12pm (noon).

Please note, our application has been updated and will require watching a brief orientation video. We recommend allowing a few extra minutes to complete the application process.





Learn more about our boot camps and other services at our website here: www.grad.writingcenter.ttu.edu