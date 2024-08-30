Thesis and Dissertation Boot Camps (Applications due 9/3 at noon):

Thesis and Dissertation Bootcamps offer community, accountability, and goal-setting strategies for graduate students working on their thesis or dissertation. This semester, we are offering an online boot camp via Zoom (September 9-12, 6-9PM) and an in-person boot camp at the Graduate Center (September 10-13, 10:00am-1:00pm). Learn more and apply here.





Graduate Writing Groups (Applications due 9/11 at noon):

GWC graduate writing groups offer graduate students (and post-docs) 2-3 hours of dedicated time each week to share community and accountability as they make progress towards their writing goals. Times and modalities for this semester’s writing groups are available in the application form. Writing groups will begin the week of September 15. Learn more and apply here.





Foundational Writing Skills Intensive (Applications due 9/11 at noon):