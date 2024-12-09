Join us for food and fun in the latest installment of the Science Meets Popular Culture Series with a discussion on "Data Intensifies: AI in Star Trek."

The presentation by Josh Salmans, assistant librarian, will look at the curious case of Data, the lovable android with a heart of gold—if only he had one!—and his quest to understand humanity, all while caring for his pet cat Spot, proving that even androids have a soft spot for furry friends. From "the needs of the many" to the philosophical dilemmas of sentient machines, Star Trek serves up a smorgasbord of ethical quandaries and cosmic conundrums.

For university students navigating the final frontiers of their education, these themes are more relevant than ever. As AI evolves from science fiction to science fact, we're faced with questions straight out of a Starfleet briefing: Can we trust machines with more than our coffee orders? How do we handle AI that might one day ask for shore leave—or a litter box? This talk will beam you up to the cutting edge of current AI issues, like bias and transparency, while also pondering the deep-space future of AI: Can a machine ever truly "engage" in human emotions? What are the limits of a silicon soul?





Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Sept. 12, 2024

Place: TLPDC Room 150 in University Library

Register here.

Some snacks provided; feel free to bring your own!

For more information, contact erin.burns@ttu.edu.