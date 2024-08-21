TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Get a fresh perspective on public life with Visual Politics: PCOM 6315 001

This graduate seminar provides an in-depth introduction to the theory, methods, and application of visual politics, including: how to systematically analyze visual and nonverbal elements of news, political events, and leader behavior; what research questions are appropriate to answer with visual techniques; and, how different methods can be leveraged to incorporate visual dimensions of news and politics into study designs.


A few seats remain open in this elective course for graduate students in the social sciences or humanities. Email for details. 


PCOM 6315 001 Special Topics in Professional Communication: Political Communication 45593
Posted:
8/20/2024

Originator:
Erik Bucy

Email:
erik.bucy@ttu.edu

Department:
CoMC Dept of PCOM

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:50 PM
Event Date: 8/21/2024

Location:
MC 209

