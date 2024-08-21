This graduate seminar provides an in-depth introduction to the theory, methods, and application of visual politics, including: how to systematically analyze visual and nonverbal elements of news, political events, and leader behavior; what research questions are appropriate to answer with visual techniques; and, how different methods can be leveraged to incorporate visual dimensions of news and politics into study designs.





A few seats remain open in this elective course for graduate students in the social sciences or humanities. Email for details.





PCOM 6315 001 Special Topics in Professional Communication: Political Communication 45593



