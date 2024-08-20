Volunteer Opportunity for Children's IQ Testing

We are seeking children aged 6-16 to volunteer for a one-time IQ test ad ministration as part of a training program for doctoral students in clinical psychology. This testing will help students learn how to ad minister the WISC (Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children). The session will last approximately 1-2 hours, and each participating child will receive a $20 thank-you gift.

Please Note: This is a training exercise, and we will not provide IQ scores or feedback from the testing.

If you're interested in having your child participate, please complete the following qualtrics survey:

https://qfreeaccountssjc1.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bp9GCEr3VybgExo