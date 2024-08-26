Our new Sustainable Small Farm online-hybrid program includes courses in soil health, crop rotation, organic pest management, water conservation, and marketing strategies in agriculture. These can be taken as part of earning your Sustainable Small Farm Certificate, or as ‘stand-alone’ classes.



In addition to the comprehensive online curriculum, this program includes a practicum at our Fredericksburg campus farm allowing you to apply your ‘classroom’ knowledge to a real-world setting. By the end of the program, you will have the skills and confidence to implement sustainable practices on your own farm or in community initiatives, contributing to a more resilient and sustainable food system.



This Fall, our instructor and local small farming expert, Matt Hanson, will be teaching a class in Building & Managing Dynamic, Productive Soils. THIS CLASS STARTS SOON!



Check out our Sustainable Small Farm Certificate program through: Sustainable Small Farms Certificate Program | PSS Student Dashboard | Plant and Soil Science | TTU.



Questions? Contact Matt Hanson through Matt.Hanson@ttu.edu.