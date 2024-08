FREN 2390 - French Horror(s)

French Horror(s) is a survey of French culture through the lens of the question of evil from early modern witch trials to contemporary horror cinema.





The course fulfills both the Language, Philosophy, and Culture and the Multicultural requirements.





Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 3:20. Taught in English.





Questions? Contact Dr. Bruno Penteado (bpentead@ttu.edu)