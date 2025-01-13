EDUCATION CODE, Section 51.9705





Texas Tech University encourages students to purchase or rent textbooks from the

university-affiliated bookstore, Raider Depot. The Raider Depot offers

great services, a variety of selections, and a portion of every sale supports campus

student activities. Raider Depot matches local competitor prices.





In accordance with State of Texas House Bill 1096 (2009), the University informs, "A

student of this institution is not under any obligation to purchase a textbook from a

university-affiliated bookstore. The same textbook may also be available from an

independent retailer, including an online retailer."





Located on the 1st Floor of the Student Union Building

https://www.bkstr.com/texastechstore/home