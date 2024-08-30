Join us for our first general meeting of the year as we welcome back our returning members and extend a warm greeting to our new ones! It's going to be a fun and exciting start as we gather to reconnect, share our summer stories, and gear up for another amazing year of inspiring young minds in underserved communities. We'll cover all the basics to get our organization up and running, set our goals for the year, and brainstorm some awesome STEM activities. Bring your energy, ideas, and enthusiasm—we can't wait to see you all there and make this year the best one yet!

Ethan Crabtree



Ethan.Crabtree@ttuhsc.edu



N/A



Time: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 8/30/2024



Science 112



