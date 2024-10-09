The Texas Tech University Libraries invite applications for the Open Access Week Awards. The purpose of the Open Access Week Awards is to recognize faculty and graduate students who have made their research open, worked on open-source projects or used open material in their courses. By doing so, faculty and graduate students bear the banner of Texas Tech University and increase their impact as researchers and educators. It is intended to assist faculty and graduate students when demonstrating the impact of their work, such as on a dossier.

· Applicants must be a full-time faculty member of Texas Tech University (for the Faculty Awards) or a full-time graduate student of Texas Tech University (for the Graduate Student Award)

· Open works must comply with copyright law and publisher policy

· Must be able to provide evidence of commitment to open access initiatives through one or more examples of work such as:

o An open access publication in a reputable journal

o A pre-print/ post-print of a publication in the ThinkTech institutional repository

o A course with all open learning materials

o Open software

Applications are short, requiring a brief description and link to evidence of your commitment to open access. The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Awards will be announced during Open Access Week which is Oct. 21-27.

For more information or to submit an application, visit the Open Access Award page on the Library website . Please contact megan.scott@ttu.edu with any questions.

For more information on open access, visit the Open Access Guide.