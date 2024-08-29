We are excited to welcome you to Texas Tech University and invite you to join us for the New Graduate Student Resource Fair, one of the highlight events of Welcome Week! Mark your calendars for Thursday, August 29th, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the SUB – Red Raider Ballroom.

This fair is a fantastic opportunity for you to explore the wide range of resources and services available to you as a new graduate student. Departments, student services, student organizations, and even the Lubbock community will be on hand to showcase what they offer to help you thrive during your time at TTU. We hope this event will help you connect with the campus community and make the most of your experience here at Texas Tech.