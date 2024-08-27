International Affairs is thrilled to invite you to our annual International Week and Culture Fest! This event is a cornerstone of our community, boasting twenty years of history and recognition from both the US Department of Education and the US Department of State. Celebrated in over 100 countries worldwide, this vibrant week-long event showcases the rich diversity of cultures that make up our campus.

We invite you to immerse yourself in the colorful traditions from across the globe and expand your understanding of the world through this exciting celebration. Explore, learn, and enjoy as we celebrate the many cultures contributing to our dynamic community. Don’t miss this chance to connect with the world on the Texas Tech campus!