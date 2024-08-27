This course intends to provide an introduction to the contemporary literatures of Portuguese-Speaking Africa. Topics to be studied include: the relationship between literature and political identity; Frantz Fanon, the struggles and the history of Negritude movements; Portuguese colonial past and the African wars of liberation; African folkloric traditions; the ‘Africanization’ of European literary traditions and the 'European' representations of Africa; African women authors; Literatures of the African diaspora in Portugal and Brazil; African theatre and oral traditions; literary representations of climate, environment and its policies; Race representations; the Marxist tradition and the emerging literatures; Brazilian influences in African cultural productions (from Modernist writers to soap-operas), etc.

The course will be taught in Portuguese and a reading knowledge of Portuguese will be required. It serves the Graduate Minor in Portuguese.

If interested or have any questions, please contact Antonio Ladeira ( Antonio.Ladeira@ttu.edu).

The course is offered on Mondays from 4:00 PM to 6:50 PM in CMLL.