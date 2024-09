Study abroad is a life-changing experience. Don't let the cost of a passport get in the way for you. Here is your chance to apply for a FREE PASSPORT through the TTU Passport Project

Applications are due September 18. Don't delay - apply for a free passport today

Eligibility Requirements:

In order to apply for the TTU Passport Project, students must be: Currently enrolled TTU students

U.S. citizens

18 years of age or older Questions? Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu Posted:

9/4/2024



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





