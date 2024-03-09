Raider Education is a series of workshops for students and student organizations to improve critical teambuilding skills. These workshops are designed to help you navigate mentorship, leadership roles, and conflict with civility. During these presentations participants will learn how to apply the skills and knowledge gained in their academic and professional careers.

If you would like to RSVP for a presentation or learn more, visit our website or email raidereducation@ttu.edu . We are available from 8A.M. - 8P.M. Monday - Friday. Posted:

9/3/2024



Danielle Fonseca



Danielle.Fonseca@ttu.edu



N/A





Academic

