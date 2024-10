Please join us to talk about mis/disinformation as it relates to internationalization on 11/15, 11:30am-1pm, International Cultural Center (ICC) room 105. Must RSVP. https://forms.gle/ELRHoFGQfMpWoyZA8 Thanks, Dr. Rich Rice





Posted:

10/25/2024



Originator:

Rich Rice



Email:

rich.rice@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 11/15/2024



Location:

ICC 105



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic