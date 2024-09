Please join us to talk empathy and intercultural communication competence as we think through ways to add "value" to our assignments! 9/20, 11:30am-1pm, ICC room 105. Must RSVP for this luncheon if you haven't already. https://forms.gle/GGY45YFZPoUrPuc39 Thanks, Dr. Rich Rice

Dr. Rich Rice | http://richrice.com --- Director, Center for Global Communication Professor, Te chnical Communication & Rhetoric +1 806.834.0573 | rich.rice@ttu.edu International Cultural Center, 111-G 601 Indiana Avenue Lubbock, TX 79409-5004

Posted:

9/12/2024



Originator:

Rich Rice



Email:

rich.rice@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/20/2024



Location:

ICC 105



