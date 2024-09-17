Only one more day until applications are due for the TTU Passport Project . Don't delay - complete your application today!

What is the TTU Passport Project?

Being a Red Raider means embracing global learning and if you're ready to explore the world, you'll need a passport to do it. Don't let finances hold your back. For the first time, TTU is offering the Passport Project - an effort to award free passports to deserving Red Raiders!





Start your study abroad journey off for free with a free passport. Applications due September 18 by 11:59pm - that's tomorrow!











