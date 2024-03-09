The Arabic Program at the CMLL department invites native and heritage Arabic speakers or any student who can debate in Arabic to participate in the TTU Arabic Debate Team. By becoming a part of this team, you'll have the opportunity to compete with other prestigious universities and meet other students. Expenses for travel, accommodation and food are covered.

The Arabic Debate Competition is a prestigious event that aims to foster intellectual growth, enhance Arabic language proficiency, and promote cultural exchange. It has become a renowned platform for students from various universities to engage in stimulating debates and showcase their language and rhetorical skills. Students have previously engaged in their inaugural debates at esteemed institutions such as Harvard University, The University of Chicago, Stanford University, Utah University and this year New York University.

After forming the team, we will hold biweekly one-hour practice sessions to prepare for the upcoming competition, And, of course, we'll provide pizza to fuel your productive sessions.

If you have any questions, need further information, or require assistance with the registration process, please contact Rula Al-Hmoud Rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu or Sanaa Naciri Snaciri@ttu.edu