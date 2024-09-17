People 18-25 are needed to answer a series of questions online for less than 30 minutes. Open to all, but transgender and gender diverse people are especially encouraged to reach out. Participants will be entered into a drawing for 1 of 2 $50 gift cards. This research should take less than 30 minutes to complete. Participants will be entered into a drawing for the chance to receive 1 of 2 $50 gift cards. Chances of winning are 0.01. The participants will be notified via email if they have won the prize following the completion of data collection. The winning participants’ gift cards will be mailed to them promptly following the drawing.

To participate, please email MacKenzie Wantje (they/them) at mwantje@ttu.edu.

Please contact MacKenzie Wantje (they/them) at mwantje@ttu.edu or Dr. Amelia Talley (any/all pronouns) at amelia.talley@ttu.edu with concerns or questions.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.