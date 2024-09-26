The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World, along with the Texas Tech University Press, present a book launch and virtual reading of "The Wound is the Place the Light Enters" with author Howard Norman.

In the book, the novelist documents what he didn't know would be the final evening and morning he spent with his dear friend Jake Berthot. In that single evening is the entire world of their relationship and the story of a unique artistic figure of the twentieth century.





Register here. A "pastiche of inimitable farewells" (W.S. Merwin), this story has all the intimate forms of memory: letters, conversation and anecdote, woven together in a narratively inventive, courageous and deeply affecting portrait of friendship.

