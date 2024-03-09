TTU's Government and Public Service Internship Program (GPSIP) provides students with an opportunity that will help them develop personally and professionally. You could be a great fit!



Each fall, spring, and summer, we select students to serve as interns in Austin, Lubbock, and Washington, D.C. We will be selecting students to serve as interns in these locations for the fall 2024 and spring 2025 semesters. We invite you to apply for the opportunity to live, work, and experience these cities.



Students selected for the internship receive a scholarship that will cover all living expenses and may obtain up to nine/twelve semester credit hours. Upon selection, we find opportunities that fit your interests in order to provide you with the best experience possible.



In Washington, D.C., Texas Tech has an apartment located on Capitol Hill where interns have the option to live. It is a short five-minute walk to the Capitol and federal offices where our interns will be working. A select number of students will be able to build their resume, gain insight into the legislative process, and experience Washington, D.C., and the east coast.



The program also provides students with a unique combination of a professional internship and the cultural experience of a study abroad experience. On the weekends, we have had students travel to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Shenandoah National Park, and even Niagara Falls. The opportunities truly are limitless.



We will select legislative interns for the spring 2025 semester who will live in Austin and work in the Texas State Capitol. Students who live in Lubbock can work in a local district congressional office. These opportunities are in the offices of Congressman Jodey Arrington and Senator John Cornyn. The internship is part-time and allows students to take other classes on campus.



To apply, undergraduate students should have completed 60 hours of course credit and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA, and complete an application located at the website below. Graduate students in good standing are eligible to apply as well. For more information and applications, go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ttuintern or contact GPSIP@ttu.edu.



Information sessions times are set out below. The internship application deadline for fall 2024 is February 23, 2024, and the deadline for spring 2025 applications September 20, 2024. Please feel free to reach out with any questions. Requirements Applying for a congressional internship is a competitive process. Graduate students in good standing and eligible to be employed by the federal government are eligible to apply.

Deadlines Spring 2025 Deadline: Sept. 20, 2024 Please feel free to reach out to GPSIP@ttu.edu with any questions.