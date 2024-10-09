TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Free Lunch & Learn Session: Building and Maintaining Community Partnerships
In this session we will explore strategies for establishing and nurturing mutually beneficial community partnerships through an in-depth examination of current TTU faculty initiatives. Key topics will include reaching out to potential partners, fostering strong relationships, and maintaining effective communication throughout the partnership.
  • Presenters: Mallory Prucha, Associate Professor, TCVPA; Dr. Paulina Velez-Gomez, Assistant Professor, College of Health and Human Sciences
  • September 10, 2024 Room 151 TLPDC (TTU Library 1st floor)
  • 11:45am - 1:00pm (grab lunch at 11:45 and presentations begin at noon)
  • Virtual option available

Each academic year the Office of Outreach and Engagement hosts several Lunch and Learn sessions that encompass a variety of topic areas. This free series focuses on creating informal learning and networking opportunities for TTU faculty, staff, and students interested in integrating Engaged Scholarship into your Teaching, Research, Creative Activity, and Service.
Posted:
9/6/2024

Originator:
Lindsay Wren

Email:
Lindsay.Wren@ttu.edu

Department:
University Outreach and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 9/10/2024

Location:
TLPDC Room 151 (TTU Library 1st Floor)


