This study explores the impact of the modality principle on the learning outcomes of undergraduate students with dyslexia. We aim to discuss how different modes of information presentation influence academic performance and engagement among college students. Central to our investigation is the emphasis on the critical role of multi-modal representations and the significance of technology that is both accessible and user-friendly to ensure equity in technology-integrated learning environments for all. Participants will receive a gift of $20 upon completion.

For further information please contact Shehnaz Mohammed (806)-715-7455 or by email shehmoha@ttu.edu or frabiu@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.