Raider Red's Food Pantry is hosting a lunch & learn session on Monday, 9/9! The session will cover the food pantry's recent updates and initiatives to address food insecurity on campus. We welcome any faculty and staff interested in learning more about Raider Red's Food Pantry and its recent activities!

Time: 12 pm - 1 pm Where: TLPDC Room 150

Register HERE ! If you have any questions, please email us at foodpantry@ttu.edu. Posted:

