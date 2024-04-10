WIN $1,000! The program is 100% FREE to participate in and is open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. Participants will receive meals, swags, and an exclusive program shirt! In 72-hours you'll be able to understand the entrepreneurial mindset and get hands-on experience validating your idea, developing a presentation, and pitching to a panel of Sharks (judges) for a chance toThe program isto participate in and is open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. Participants will receive meals, swags, and an exclusive program shirt!

October 4th to 6th at Red Raider Startup! To register and learn more, visit our website . For more information, contact Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu. Don't miss out on this annual event. Join us fromat Red Raider Startup! To register and learn more,. For more information, contact Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu. Posted:

9/30/2024



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 10/4/2024



Location:

Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, TX



