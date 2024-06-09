Do you have an unpaid TTU parking citation? Keep reading to hear about our Treats for Tickets program! From September 9th-20th, bring new, unopened boxes of Rice Krispie Treats to the Transportation & Parking Services office in exchange for an unpaid citation dismissal. The Rice Krispie Treats will be donated to South Plains Food 2 Kids, a program that helps to provide snack bags for children in the community to take home on the weekend. The bags contain shelf-stable fooditems that don’t require cooking or any preparation. A favorite among the included food is Rice Krispie Treats! Food 2 Kids goal is to make sure that no child goes hungry. Rice Krispie Treats purchased must be at least the value of the unpaid citation, and receipts must be presented to redeem for dismissal. Good for one citation only. *May not be used for violation numbers 3,7,16,17, or 18. Rice Krispie Treats can be dropped off at the TPS office (407 Flint Ave, Room 145) on weekdays from 7:30am-5:30pm. Posted:

9/6/2024



