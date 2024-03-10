Terrain.org KURT CASWELL is the author of five books of nonfiction, most recently, Iceland Summer: Travels Along the Ring Road, with 35 full-color illustrations by artist Julia Oldham. Winner of a Foreword Indie Silver Medal for science writing, Laika’s Window: The Legacy of a Soviet Space Dog, tells the story of the first animal to orbit the Earth, the Soviet space dog Laika, who flew on Sputnik II in 1957. An Inside Passage won the River Teeth Literary Nonfiction Prize. He is co-editor with James Perrin Warren of Going to See: 30 Writers on Nature, Inspiration, and the World of Barry Lopez. Caswell’s essays, stories and reviews have appeared in American Literary Review, Los Angeles Review of Books, Ninth Letter, Orion, Prairie Schooner, River Teeth,, and other publications. He is a graduate of both the Bread Loaf School of English at Middlebury College (MA), and the Bennington College Writing Seminars (MFA). He is professor in the Honors College at Texas Tech University, where he teaches writing, literature, and an intensive study abroad course walking the Camino de Santiago in Spain.

October 3, 2024 at 6 PM This event is FREE, but RSVP is required. To RSVP: Call (806) 742-2443 or email jouana.stravlo@ttu.edu

NOW OPEN at the Museum of Texas Tech University From Here to the Horizon: Photographs in Honor of Barry Lopez Barry Lopez (b. January 6, 1945 — d. December 25, 2020), was an American writer best known for his books on natural history and the environment. In recognition of Lopez’s lasting influence, fifty photographers donated a collection of prints in his honor, selected in relation to entries in the book Lopez authored, "Home Ground: Language for an American Landscape." The exhibition celebrates the pleasures to befound in the land and discovery to renew our connection to the places that inspire our memories, hopes, and desires. Posted:

10/1/2024



Originator:

Laura Ray



Email:

Laura.Ray@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 10/3/2024



Location:

Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium at the Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic

Departmental

