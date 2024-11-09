Looking for an undergraduate volunteer to help with social media tasks for Personal Relationships journal. Hours would be limited to 5 hours per week for the Fall and/or Spring. Duties include:

- Communicating with authors (collecting brief information from authors to create social media posts)

- Entering article information into a template for social media (Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly twitter), and Linkedin)

- Coming up with hashtags related to each article

Student will be supervised by HDFS graduate student. Work will be done independently with regular virtual meetings with graduate student supervisor.

Please fill out the survey in the link below.

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6Ms8fb2vQmKIxQa

If you have any questions, please reach out to Randi Black ranblack@ttu.edu