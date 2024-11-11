The Online MBA is an amazing opportunity for individuals to advance their educational and professional career. Our online MBA is a self-paced 42 credit-hour program that can be completed in as little as one year or up to 6 years. We offer 3 optional concentrations: Informational Technology, Health Organization Management (HOM), OR Marketing Research & Analytics, with no added cost to the program.

Accredited and accessible, the Rawls online MBA allows you the ability to earn a Master of Business Administration at your own pace. The average time to complete coursework varies, however, the degree can be earned in as little as one year (closer to two years if you work full-time).