The Munich-based study abroad program lets you immerse yourself in German language and culture in one of the most beautiful European cities. You will take language and culture courses, live with German families, and explore the culture and history of one of Germany’s most important cultural and economic hubs. German language classes are offered at all levels (no prior knowledge of German required!). A culture course will lead you to different sights inside and outside of the city and allow you to acquire an understanding of contemporary German culture. Scholarships available! For more information, please contact Jan Hohenstein ( jan.hohenstein@ttu.edu ). Posted:

9/12/2024



Originator:

jhohens Hohenstein



Email:

Jan.Hohenstein@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL





