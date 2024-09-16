Industry Career Certificates are available at no cost to TTU students. Stand out to employers, explore a new career path, or learn marketable professional skills to complement your major when you choose from over 40 career certificates, like Google's Project Management Certificate or Meta's Social Media Marketing Certificate. These certificates are developed by industry leaders like Google, IBM, Microsoft, Meta, Salesforce, Amazon and more! Certificates are self-paced, and you can enroll in as many as you would like. Learn more about certificates offered by creating your free new account using your ttu.edu email address at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/online/careercertificates/ or calling 806-741-7049.