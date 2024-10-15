In this session we will delve into strategies for sustaining community partnerships by reviewing the ongoing work of TTU faculty with their partners. Topics will cover best practices, goal setting, milestones, benchmarks, and celebrating successes to ensure long-term, effective collaborations. Presenters: Dr. Cynthia Miller , Assistant Professor, College of Human Sciences; Dr. Stephanie Shine , Associate Professor, College of Health and Human Sciences; Dr. Jonathan Singer, Assistant Professor, College of Arts and Sciences October 15, 2024 Room 151 TLPDC (TTU Library 1st floor)

11:45am - 1:00pm (grab lunch at 11:45 and presentations begin at noon)



) Virtual option available Each academic year the Office of Outreach and Engagement hosts several Lunch & Learn sessions that encompass a variety of topic areas. This free series focuses on creating informal learning and networking opportunities for TTU faculty, staff, and students interested in integrating Engaged Scholarship into your Teaching, Research, and Creative Activity.

9/20/2024



Lindsay Wren



Lindsay.Wren@ttu.edu



University Outreach and Engagement



11:45 AM - 1:00 PM

10/15/2024



TLPDC - TTU Library First floor room 151



