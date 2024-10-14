Share Your Journey: Persons with Advanced Cancer and Family Caregivers. Contribute to Our Study at TTU and Receive $25 as a Token of Our Gratitude.





Our team at TTU wants to learn more about you and your loved one's experience dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Your participation in this study will be confidential. If you are interested in participating, you will be asked to complete surveys once you consent, 1 month, and 3 months after you consent. Click on this link https://tthsclubbock.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6GsynpO5H8R4VVQ to see if you are eligible to participate.



