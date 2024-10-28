TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Psychology Study Participants Needed!
Share Your Journey: Persons with Advanced Cancer and Family Caregivers. Contribute to Our Study at TTU and Receive $25 as a Token of Our Gratitude. 

Our team at TTU wants to learn more about you and your loved one's experience dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Your participation in this study will be confidential. If you are interested in participating, you will be asked to complete surveys once you consent, 1 month, and 3 months after you consent. Click on this link https://tthsclubbock.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6GsynpO5H8R4VVQ to see if you are eligible to participate. 

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
10/28/2024

Originator:
Carol Fadalla

Email:
cfadalla@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


