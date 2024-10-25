TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Want to take dance classes this spring?
Technique Placement Jury Guidelines
  • If you want to enroll in a ballet, contemporary, jazz, or hip-hop class in the Spring 2025 term, you must attend the jury for the genre in which you want to enroll.  
  • To participate in a jury, you must preregister by Friday, October 18th. 
  • The jury will consist of demonstrations of skills; students must demonstrate competency in these skills in order to advance to the next level of technique. These skills are listed in your syllabus. 
  • All jury phrasework will be taught on the day of the jury. 
  • If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a conflict with another class, an excuse letter from class can be provided for you to by contacting dance.info@ttu.edu prior to Friday, October 18th
  • If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a non-academic conflict, you must submit jury video(s) for the specific technique to dance.info@ttu.edu by Monday, October 21st. Video links will be sent to the students as needed. 
  • Link to the registration form: https://forms.office.com/r/rMvLxmsPzs
  • Send questions to dance.info@ttu.edu
9/30/2024

KYLA Olson

kyla.olson@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:50 AM
Event Date: 10/25/2024

Creative Movement Studio

