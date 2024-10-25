Want to take dance classes this spring?

Technique Placement Jury Guidelines If you want to enroll in a ballet, contemporary, jazz, or hip-hop class in the Spring 2025 term, you must attend the jury for the genre in which you want to enroll.



To participate in a jury, you must preregister by Friday, October 18th.



The jury will consist of demonstrations of skills; students must demonstrate competency in these skills in order to advance to the next level of technique. These skills are listed in your syllabus.

All jury phrasework will be taught on the day of the jury.

If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a conflict with another class, an excuse letter from class can be provided for you to by contacting dance.info@ttu.edu prior to Friday, October 18th .

. If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a non-academic conflict, you must submit jury video(s) for the specific technique to dance.info@ttu.edu by Monday, October 21st. Video links will be sent to the students as needed.

Link to the registration form: https://forms.office.com/r/rMvLxmsPzs

9/30/2024



KYLA Olson



kyla.olson@ttu.edu



Department of Theatre and Dance



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:50 AM

Event Date: 10/25/2024



Location:

Creative Movement Studio



