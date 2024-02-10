The Power of Simple Devices

Abstract: In an increasingly complex engineering world, there is still an important role for simple and elegant devices. Grand challenges are often solved by discoveries that are made between the disciplinary boundaries. These solutions may rely on intricate combinations of experimental and field data that must be translated between disciplinary languages and brought to practice with high-resolution computational models. Yet, complexity can also lead to misinterpretation, miscommunication, and mistakes. This lecture explores the power of simple devices through three example venues: reinforced concrete design, earthquake engineering, and professional communications.

Dr. Browning was appointed UTSA’s Interim Vice President for Research effective June 1, 2023. Dr. Browning had served as Dean of UTSA’s Margie & Bill Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design and the David and Jennifer Spencer Distinguished Chair in Engineering since September 2021. She had previously held the position of Dean of the UTSA College of Engineering since August 2014. Dr. Browning came to UTSA from the University of Kansas, where she served on the faculty for 16 years, including 2 years as Associate Dean of Administration. Purdue University named her a Distinguished Woman Scholar in 2015. In 2016, INSIGHT into Diversity magazine presented her with an Inspiring Women in STEM award, and in 2018 she received the San Antonio Business Journal Women’s Leadership Award. In 2024 Browning was inducted into the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame and Purdue University awarded her the Civil Engineering Alumni Achievement Award.

Dr. Browning has been active in the engineering community, as President of the Kansas Chapter of the American Concrete Institute (ACI), member of the American Society of Engineering Education, and named a Distinguished Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers in 2024. She has served on the National Board of Directors of ACI and has chaired a subcommittee of the ACI 318 Building Code Committee since 2014. She also serves on the Board of Directors for NIBS BSSC as Vice Chair.

Her own research interests include structural engineering, earthquake engineering, engineering materials, reinforced concrete design and analysis, and engineering education. Browning is a Professional Engineer in the states of Kansas and Texas.

