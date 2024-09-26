Students' Understandings, Reactions, and Experiences of Gender Development: Lifespan Perspectives Course

What is this research studying?

This study will help us learn about previous students’ understandings and reactions to the Gender Development course. We hope that this study will increase our understanding about students' learning of Gender Development, which, in turn, ultimately promises to help more professionals better serve all individuals and families.

What would I do if I participate?

In this study, you will be asked share your reactions and experiences of the Gender Development course. You will be part of a focus group (group interview) with 2-7 other students-- it is possible you might know some other students. There are no right or wrong answers. The researcher leading the focus group has not taught the course so you will not be interviewed by your instructor. Your participation is completely voluntary and will receive a $20 amazon gift card for your time. You will receive the gift card at the end of the focus group. You will decide to do either a ZOOM group interview or an in-person group interview. In-person group interviews will take place in the Health & Human Sciences Building. Before you do a focus group, you are asked to complete a 5-10 minute in-take survey. The in-take survey includes questions such as: demographic questions, when you took the class, and your availability for focus groups. If interested, here is the link to the survey/intake form: https://forms.office.com/r/QRMdKNRjGA

Can I quit if I become uncomfortable?

Yes, absolutely. Dr. Sharp and Texas Tech University’s Institutional Review Board have reviewed this research project and think you can participate comfortably. However, you can skip parts of the research you are not comfortable with and stop at any time. You will keep all the benefits of participating even if you stop. Participating is your choice.

How long will participation take?

We are asking for a total of 1.5 hours of your time. The in-take survey takes about 5-10 minutes and the focus group will last about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

How are you protecting privacy?

Your name will not be linked to any material in reports, publications or presentations. No one other than the researchers associated with this project will have access to the raw data. All related documentation will be stored in the researcher’s locked office and on a password protected computer.

What will happen to my data?

Interviews will be recorded. Zoom interviews are audio and video recorded but only audio-recordings will be used for data analysis. For in-person interviews, only audio-recorders will be used. Identifiers will be removed from your private information and after such removal the information be used for future research studies or distributed to another investigator for future research studies without additional informed consent from you or your legally authorized representative.

What if I know one of the research team members?

If you happen to have a close relationship with one of the research team members, Dr. Sharp will ask them not to engage in your focus group.

What are the benefits and risks of participating in this research?

There are no anticipated risks or benefits to your participation in this research. The benefits associated with this research are to improve the course for future TTU students. We appreciate your time and effort with this research study.

I have some questions about this study. Who can I ask?

The study is being run by Dr. Sharp and Mr. Chowdhury from the Department of Human Development & Family Sciences at Texas Tech University. If you have questions, you can call at Dr. Sharp at 806-834-8652 or email her at: elizabeth.sharp@ttu.edu . Texas Tech University also has a Board that protects the rights of people who participate in research. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Protection of Human Subjects Committee at Texas Tech University.



