Industry Career Certificates are available at no cost to TTU students. Stand out to employers, explore as new career path, or learn marketable professional skills to complement your major when you choose from over 40 career certificates, like Google's Project Management, IBM's Product Manager AI, or Meta's Social Media Marketing. These certificates are developed by industry leaders such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, Meta, Salesforce, Amazon, and more! Certificates are self-paced, and you can enroll in as many as you like by creating your new account using your ttu.edu email address. Learn more at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/online/careercertificates/ or by calling 806-742-4049. Posted:

9/24/2024



Originator:

Stephanie A Cross



Email:

Stephanie.A.Cross@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU Online CEU and Registration





Categories

Academic

