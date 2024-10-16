The Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship-for-Service Program gives STEM students a unique opportunity to fund their education and jump start their careers. More than a scholarship, SMART scholars receive full tuition, annual stipends, internships, mentorship, opportunities for grants and international internships, and a guaranteed civilian career with the Department of Defense after graduation.

Interested in learning more about this opportunity or know someone who might be? Visit our informational booth at the Free Speech Area outside the Student Union Building on Oct. 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Can’t make it? Check out smartscholarship.org for additional program information and eligibility. The application closes December 6, 2024.

SMART scholars encompass a diverse and passionate group of undergraduates, master’s and doctoral students, dedicated to advancing STEM. This dynamic community represents the future of innovation and leadership. Apply Now