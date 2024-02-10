Sexism|Cinema returns to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on October 2nd at 7:30 PM with a screening and discussion of Backspot (D.W. Waterson, 2023). Our guest speaker is Dr. Janis Henderson.

“An ambitious cheerleader (Devery Jacobs) faces both new adversity and the increased drive for perfection and triumph when she and her girlfriend (Kudakwashe Rutendo) are selected for an all-star cheer squad.”

Admission is $10 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo Drafthouse prior to the film or in advance online https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/event/special-event-backspot-sexism-cinema?cinemaId=1401&sessionId=131372

We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to an engaged scholarship film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Christy Rogers, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney

https://www.sexismcinema.com

Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, Human Development & Family Sciences, Women’s and Gender Studies, the Humanities Center, and the Interdisciplinary Minor in Film and Media Studies.