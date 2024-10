Join us at Culture Fest 2024, the largest event of the fall, where the vibrant cultures of Texas Tech come together for one spectacular day of celebration. On October 12th from 11am to 2 pm at the International Cultural Center, explore the rich diversity of our community through mouthwatering food, electrifying music, mesmerizing live performances, and hands-on arts and crafts. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/Culture_Fest/culture-fest-homepage.php

