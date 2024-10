Join us for a film showing, A Bold Peace: Costa Rica's Path of Demilitarization, on October 11 at 6 PM at the International Culture Center. This free screening, introduced by Costa Rican, and Fulbright alum, Guillermo Barquero, explores how Costa Rica has improved its quality of life through education and social welfare since abolishing its military in 1948. Supported by Humanities Texas, all are welcome to attend! Posted:

9/27/2024



Originator:

Carolina Arellanos



Email:

carolina.arellanos@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 10/11/2024



Location:

Auditorium | International Culture Center 601 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79409



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental Events

Academic