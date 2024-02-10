We are conducting this research study about health and well-being. You will be asked to respond honestly to a few survey questions. There are no direct benefits for your participation, but your time and effort will greatly help our research and we greatly appreciate it.

This study should only take about 5 minutes to complete, and you can stop at any point and skip any questions you prefer not to answer. There are no foreseeable risks to your participation. To protect your confidentiality, no names or other personal identifiers will be collected. If you wish to help us by taking the survey, please use the link below.

https://forms.gle/JC9k11EBrjHrUmrL6



