Thanksgiving Break : Thursday, November 28, 2024, through Friday, November 29, 2024, and will reopen on Monday, December 2, 2024.

: Thursday, November 28, 2024, through Friday, November 29, 2024, and will reopen on Monday, December 2, 2024. Winter Break: Tuesday, December 24, 2024, through Wednesday, January 1, 2025, and will reopen Thursday, January 2, 2025.



Departments should plan for additional time to process vendor setups, large or complicated purchase requisitions, contracts, vendor payments, travel transactions, Pcard transactions, and related procurement transactions between Monday, November 18, 2024, and Friday, January 10, 2025. As a reminder, Pcard transactions should be reconciled on a weekly basis in Chrome River.



RUSH REQUESTS MUST BE SUBMITTED TO THE APPROPRIATE SUPPORT EMAIL.



THANKSGIVING DEADLINES:

Contracts that need to be executed before Thanksgiving must be submitted to the Contract Management Office by Thursday, October 24, 2024 . There are no other procurement deadlines for the Thanksgiving Break. Please refer to the Deliveries section of this memorandum.

Note: Any contract that falls within the review requirements set forth in Texas Tech University System Regulation 07.03 will require additional reviews and approvals outside of the Contract Management office and require additional time to process (over $1,000,000 or the term exceeds five years). The deadline for the November Board of Regents meeting is September 27, 2024.

Requisitions for punch-out vendors, purchases less than $50,000, or purchases on an established TTU, cooperative, or another government contract must be submitted by Monday, December 2, 2024. Urgent transactions must be flagged urgent in Techbuy, and an email must be sent to strategic.acquisitions@ttu.edu.

Contracts must be submitted by Friday, November 8, 2024, to be executed by Monday, December 23, 2024. Urgent contracts must be flagged, and an email must be sent to contracting@ttu.edu. Any contract requiring Board approval (Texas Tech University System Regulation 07.03) will require additional reviews and additional time. The Contract Management Office cannot guarantee completion prior to the holidays.

Please contact strategic.acquisitions@ttu.edu and contracting@ttu.edu for purchases in excess of $50,000 to establish an estimated timeline.

There are no holiday deadlines for procurement card transactions except where delivery might occur over the winter break (see DELIVERIES).

Direct Pay transactions must be submitted by Monday, December 2, 2024, to be paid before the break. If the vendor is not setup, we cannot guarantee payment by the winter break.

JPMorgan QuickPay requests must be submitted by Friday, December 13, 2024, to be paid before the break. All requests submitted after this date will be processed after January 1, 2025.

Travel expense reports requiring an advance or payment before the winter break must be received by Friday, December 6, 2024. The Travel Services office must receive international travel expense reports requiring payment before the winter break by Wednesday, December 4, 2024. All international travel requires 30-day prior approval from the Office of International Affairs and Export Control. Please get in touch with travelservices@ttu.edu for additional support.

Payments required before the break require an invoice and receiving report by Friday, December 13, 2024. Invoices must be scanned and attached to a receipt in TechBuy. For additional support, please get in touch with payment.strategies@ttu.edu. Advance payments are also due by Friday, December 6, 2024. If the vendor requires setup, we cannot guarantee payment before the winter break.

All artwork for promotional items, signage, or other related materials should be submitted by the following dates to be approved before the holidays: Thanksgiving deadline: Monday, November 11, 2024. Winter break deadline: Monday, December 9, 2024. For questions, please email comm.mkt.brandreview@ttu.edu

DELIVERIES:

Any shipment that arrives during Thanksgiving or winter break may be returned to the vendor unless the ordering department makes special shipping arrangements and will have staff available to receive the order. The department is responsible for coordinating and receiving shipments during the breaks.

10/1/2024



Originator:

Andrew Turnipseed



Email:

troy.turnipseed@ttu.edu



Department:

Procurement Services





