Please join us for a Star Party at the 3 Rivers Ranch in Crowell, TX, sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences, the Department of Physics & Astronomy, and Angelo State University, on the new astronomy campus of the Texas Tech University System.





The event will have a public science lecture on "Supermassive Black Holes" by Professor Emilia Jaervelae starting at 7:00 PM, followed by telescope observing of a set of targets from an extremely dark site (the site is dark enough for International Dark Sky Association certification, and the paperwork is in progress to receive that desgination). This will be the first of a serious of approximately monthly events since the acquisition of the campus by the Texas Tech System.





Accommodation is available, and people interested in renting cabins, bunkhouses, RV space or tent sites should contact Cady Alvarado at 3riversranch@ttu.edu



